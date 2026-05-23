Matt Chapman News: Doubles in defeat
Chapman went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to the White Sox.
Chapman lined a double to right field in the sixth inning before coming around to score San Francisco's final run. The veteran third baseman has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, batting .304 with five runs scored and two RBI in 26 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .228/.305/.317 with 21 runs scored, 16 RBI and one home run in 210 plate appearances this season.
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