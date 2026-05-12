Matt Chapman News: Getting rest Tuesday
Chapman isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Chapman will catch a breather Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts during Monday's series opener. His absence will allow Casey Schmitt to start at the hot corner while Bryce Eldridge starts at first base.
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