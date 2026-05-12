Matt Chapman headshot

Matt Chapman News: Getting rest Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Chapman isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Chapman will catch a breather Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts during Monday's series opener. His absence will allow Casey Schmitt to start at the hot corner while Bryce Eldridge starts at first base.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
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