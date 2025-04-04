Matt Chapman News: Goes yard Friday
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.
Chapman was one of five Giants with multiple hits in the contest, earning his first multi-hit effort of the season. The third baseman is batting .280 with two homers, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over seven contests. He's added a 5:9 BB:K as well. Chapman should continue to handle a near-everyday role after topping 150 games played in three of the previous four seasons. He is locked in as the Giants' cleanup hitter so far.
