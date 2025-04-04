Fantasy Baseball
Matt Chapman News: Goes yard Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Chapman was one of five Giants with multiple hits in the contest, earning his first multi-hit effort of the season. The third baseman is batting .280 with two homers, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over seven contests. He's added a 5:9 BB:K as well. Chapman should continue to handle a near-everyday role after topping 150 games played in three of the previous four seasons. He is locked in as the Giants' cleanup hitter so far.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
