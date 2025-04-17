Matt Chapman News: Homer, three RBI in win
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three total RBI in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.
Chapman was the lone Giant to have any luck against Cristopher Sanchez in the defeat -- the third baseman got San Francisco on the board with a two-out RBI single in the first inning before cutting the deficit to 5-3 with a homer in the sixth, his third this season. Following an 0-for-22 stretch, Chapman has gone 7-for-16 (.438) in his last four contests. He's now batting .239 with an .804 OPS, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases through 83 plate appearances this season.
