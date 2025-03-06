Matt Chapman News: Hot start to spring at plate

Chapman batted cleanup and went 2-for-3 with two home runs in Thursday's win over the White Sox. He's hitting .462 (6-for-13) this spring with three home runs.

The Giants used their expected starting lineup in the game, so Chapman looks set to hit behind No. 3 hitter Jung Hoo Lee. Chapman had a bounce-back season last year with 27 home runs and a .791 OPS in his first season with the Giants and looks set to repeat his performance.