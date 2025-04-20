Matt Chapman News: Logs fourth homer in win

Chapman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Chapman put the Giants on the board in the first frame, blasting a 384-foot homer to left field off righty Kyle Hendricks. The third baseman has delivered four multi-hit games over his last five appearances, hitting .500 with five RBI, two home runs, a double and a 5:4 BB:K in that span. The 31-year-old owns the Giants' second-highest on-base percentage through 21 games and is now slashing .250/.407/.458 with a 19:23 BB:K across 91 plate appearances.