Matt Chapman headshot

Matt Chapman News: Logs RBI in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Chapman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

After going 0-for-9 with three walks in 12 plate appearances over his previous three outings, Chapman reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and came around to score. The veteran third baseman later hit an RBI single in the ninth, driving in San Francisco's final run. He's been streaky in May, slashing .174/.255/.250 with nine runs scored, seven doubles and five RBI across 102 plate appearances during the month.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Chapman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Chapman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago