Matt Chapman News: Logs RBI in loss

Chapman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

After going 0-for-9 with three walks in 12 plate appearances over his previous three outings, Chapman reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and came around to score. The veteran third baseman later hit an RBI single in the ninth, driving in San Francisco's final run. He's been streaky in May, slashing .174/.255/.250 with nine runs scored, seven doubles and five RBI across 102 plate appearances during the month.