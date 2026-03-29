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Matt Chapman News: Logs RBI in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:58am

Chapman went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Chapman recorded an RBI single in the third inning, picking up his first hit of the season after going 0-for-5 with three walks over San Francisco's first two games. The veteran third baseman has had a quiet start to the season after putting together a strong spring, during which he slashed .405/.421/.838 with nine RBI, seven runs scored and three long balls across 38 plate appearances in 15 Cactus League games.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
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