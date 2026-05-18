Matt Chapman News: Logs two doubles in win
Chapman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.
Chapman hit an RBI double in the third inning, drew an intentional walk in the eighth before coming around to score and added another two-bagger in the ninth. He recorded his first multi-hit performance since May 10, when he tallied two doubles against the Pirates. The veteran third baseman has struggled in May, slashing .123/.180/.211 with five doubles, four RBI, a run scored and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate across 61 plate appearances on the month.
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