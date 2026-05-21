Matt Chapman News: Multi-hit effort in loss
Chapman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Arizona.
Chapman singled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he added another base hit and run in the fourth. The veteran third baseman hit just .083 in his first 13 appearances in May, though he's logged at least one hit in four of his last five outings since. Overall, he's now slashing .226/.301/.312 with 20 runs scored, 16 RBI and a homer across 206 plate appearances this season.
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