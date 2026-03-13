Matt Chapman News: Multi-hit effort in spring game
Chapman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 3-3 Cactus League tie against the White Sox.
Chapman singled in the fourth inning before coming around to score San Francisco's first run, and he also hit an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2. The veteran third baseman has appeared in 10 outings this spring, slashing .375/.375/.750 with five RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and two long balls across 24 plate appearances. The 32-year-old was limited to 128 regular-season games in 2025 due to a right hand injury, posting a .231/.340/.430 slash line with 76 runs scored, 61 RBI, 21 home runs and nine stolen bases across 535 plate appearances.
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