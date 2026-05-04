Matt Chapman headshot

Matt Chapman News: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Chapman is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday.

Chapman has gone 0-for-16 with two walks and seven strikeouts over his last four games, so he'll take a break and begin Monday's game on the bench. Casey Schmitt will start at the hot corner and bat second in the series opener against San Diego.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
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