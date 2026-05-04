Matt Chapman News: Not in Monday's lineup
Chapman is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday.
Chapman has gone 0-for-16 with two walks and seven strikeouts over his last four games, so he'll take a break and begin Monday's game on the bench. Casey Schmitt will start at the hot corner and bat second in the series opener against San Diego.
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