Matt Chapman News: Reaches base three times in loss

Chapman went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, one run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Chapman doubled home Patrick Bailey in the sixth inning to tie the game 1-1 and scored one batter later on a Rafael Devers single. Chapman then singled in the ninth but was thrown out trying to steal second base. The veteran third baseman is slashing .237/.310/.368 with one home run, four RBI, five runs scored and a 4:7 BB:K across 42 trips to the plate.