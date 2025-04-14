Matt Chapman News: Records RBI single in win

Chapman went 1-for-5 with an RBI during Monday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

The third baseman singled on a grounder to shortstop Trea Turner in the ninth inning, beating the throw to first and driving in Mike Yastrzemski for the Giants' final run. The RBI single marked Chapman's first hit since the club's win over Seattle on April 5. The 31-year-old didn't draw a walk in the victory, though he's tied for the third-highest total in the majors with 14 free passes thus far. Chapman is slashing .179/.343/.321 with two homers, two doubles, nine RBI, eight runs and a 14:19 BB:K across 70 plate appearances in 16 games.