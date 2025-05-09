Matt Chapman News: Surging to begin May

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.

Chapman smashed his third homer already in the month of May. Over his last 29 at-bats, the veteran third baseman is batting a strong .310 with three big flies, eight RBI, eight runs scored and one stolen base. Chapman has now reached base safely in eight consecutive outings, and his 29 walks on the campaign rank him third in the major leagues.