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Matt Chapman News: Triples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Chapman went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a triple and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Chapman singled in the first inning and hit a two-run triple in the third before coming around to score. The veteran third baseman has recorded two hits in back-to-back games and in three of his last five, going 7-for-20 with four RBI and three runs scored across 21 plate appearances over the latter stretch. Over 11 games, he's now slashing .262/.326/.429 with six RBI, six runs scored and one homer across 46 plate appearances.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
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