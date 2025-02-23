Matt Duffy Injury: Requires Tommy John surgery
Duffy was diagnosed with a full tear of the UCL in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery on March 5, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.
A fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Duffy spent the 2024 campaign at Single-A Salem and had a 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 100:27 K:BB across 98.2 innings during his first full seasons in the professional ranks. The 23-year-old be sidelined for all of 2025 while recovering from the procedure, with his rehab likely to extend into the 2026 campaign.
