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Matt Gage Injury: Allows one run in rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Gage (elbow) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk across one inning in Triple-A Sacramento's 15-11 loss to Tacoma on Saturday.

Gage was placed on the 15-day injured list July 4 due to a left elbow strain before being transferred to the 60-day IL on Aug. 2. The 33-year-old southpaw started Saturday's contest, giving up back-to-back singles to open the game before surrendering a run. He threw 10 of his 18 pitches for strikes. Over 34 big-league appearances before landing on the injured list, Gage posted a 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB across 27.1 innings.

Matt Gage
San Francisco Giants
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