Matt Gage Injury: Allows one run in rehab appearance
Gage (elbow) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk across one inning in Triple-A Sacramento's 15-11 loss to Tacoma on Saturday.
Gage was placed on the 15-day injured list July 4 due to a left elbow strain before being transferred to the 60-day IL on Aug. 2. The 33-year-old southpaw started Saturday's contest, giving up back-to-back singles to open the game before surrendering a run. He threw 10 of his 18 pitches for strikes. Over 34 big-league appearances before landing on the injured list, Gage posted a 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB across 27.1 innings.
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