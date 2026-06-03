Matt Gage Injury: Heading to injured list
The Giants placed Gage on the 15-day injured list with knee inflammation Wednesday, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle
Gage (knee) last appeared on Monday against Milwaukee and recorded a rocky inning of work, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks. It was an uncharacteristic relief outing most likely caused by his knee injury, as he commands a 2.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB through 24 innings on the season. San Francisco called up Dylan Smith to take his spot on the active roster.
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