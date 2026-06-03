Matt Gage headshot

Matt Gage Injury: Heading to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Giants placed Gage on the 15-day injured list with knee inflammation Wednesday, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle

Gage (knee) last appeared on Monday against Milwaukee and recorded a rocky inning of work, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks. It was an uncharacteristic relief outing most likely caused by his knee injury, as he commands a 2.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB through 24 innings on the season. San Francisco called up Dylan Smith to take his spot on the active roster.

Matt Gage
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Gage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Gage See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
12 days ago