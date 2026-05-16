Matt Gage News: Earns first big-league save

Gage pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Gage has seen some high-leverage work this season, earning five holds and a 3-1 record over 23 appearances. This was his first major-league save, and it came after Erik Miller and Caleb Kilian were both called on for high-leverage spots in earlier innings. Through 19.1 innings this season, Gage has a 1.40 ERA, though his 1.14 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB paint a less dominant picture of his work. He may not be a regular for closing duties, but he should continue to pitch in the late innings at times, as long as he doesn't slump.