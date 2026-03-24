Matt Gage News: Earns hold in exhibition

Gage picked up a hold in Monday's 10-2 exhibition victory over Sultanes de Monterrey, throwing one scoreless inning.

Gage forced two groundouts and a flyout in San Francisco's penultimate spring game, throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes. The left-hander is in contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster ahead of Wednesday's game against the Yankees. Over seven Cactus League outings, he allowed two earned runs on three hits, including one home run, while striking out nine in 6.1 innings.