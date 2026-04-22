Matt Gage headshot

Matt Gage News: Earns hold Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gage picked up a hold over two-thirds of a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers, issuing one walk.

Gage recorded the first two outs of the seventh inning before allowing a walk and being pulled. He threw seven of his 14 pitches for strikes and earned his third hold of the season. The 33-year-old southpaw now owns a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB across 10 innings in 11 outings.

Matt Gage
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Gage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Gage See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
214 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 16
Author Image
Dan Marcus
218 days ago
Saves + Holds Leagues Targets 2.0
MLB
Saves + Holds Leagues Targets 2.0
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
February 13, 2024