Matt Gage News: Earns hold Tuesday
Gage picked up a hold over two-thirds of a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers, issuing one walk.
Gage recorded the first two outs of the seventh inning before allowing a walk and being pulled. He threw seven of his 14 pitches for strikes and earned his third hold of the season. The 33-year-old southpaw now owns a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB across 10 innings in 11 outings.
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