Matt Gage News: Extends scoreless streak

Gage, who tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's win over the Athletics, has now made five straight scoreless appearances since debuting with the Tigers.

Gage has allowed five hits and two walks in his 5.1 total innings of work so far, but he's yet to allow any runs. It's a small sample, though the lefty was also pitching well for Triple-A Toledo, posting a 1.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 32.1 innings with the Mud Hens earlier in the year. Gage could eventually see more high-leverage work out of the Detroit bullpen if he keeps up this level of performance.