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Matt Gage News: Picks up win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Gage (3-1) earned the win in Monday's 9-3 victory over the Dodgers, striking out one over 1.2 scoreless relief innings.

Gage entered the game in the sixth inning with a runner on first base and an out before inducing a pair of groundouts. He also retired all three batters he faced in the seventh, finishing his outing throwing 13 of his 21 pitches for strikes. The 33-year-old southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his last 11 appearances and now owns a 1.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 17.2 innings in 20 outings this season.

Matt Gage
San Francisco Giants
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