Matt Gorski News: Cut from big-league camp

The Dodgers reassigned Gorski to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gorski reached the big leagues for the first time in 2025 and appeared in 15 games with the Pirates, but after being cut loose by Pittsburgh last July and then catching on with the Dodgers on a minor-league deal, he missed the rest of the season while recovering from a left hand injury. The 28-year-old first baseman didn't appear in any Cactus League games prior to being reassigned, so it's unclear if he's fully healthy at this point. Whenever he's deemed ready to play, Gorski will head to Triple-A Oklahoma City.