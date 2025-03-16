Matt Koperniak News: Back with Triple-A Memphis

Koperniak was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Koperniak was enjoying a great spring training, slashing .355/.394/.645 with two home runs across 31 at-bats. In Triple-A Memphis during the 2023 through 2024 seasons, he hit for an OPS of .839 with 34 home runs across 935 plate appearances. The London born outfielder will now make appearances in Triple-A Memphis for a fourth season.