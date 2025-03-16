Matt Koperniak News: Opening season at Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Koperniak to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Koperniak turned in a strong spring training .355/.394/.645 with two home runs across 33 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, but he faced an uphill battle to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll head back to Memphis, where he turned in an .882 OPS over 513 plate appearances in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now