Matt Koperniak News: Opening season at Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Koperniak to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Koperniak turned in a strong spring training .355/.394/.645 with two home runs across 33 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, but he faced an uphill battle to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll head back to Memphis, where he turned in an .882 OPS over 513 plate appearances in 2024.