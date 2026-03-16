Matt Krook headshot

Matt Krook News: Falls short in bid for roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:01am

The Athletics reassigned Krook to minor-league camp Sunday.

Krook was one of 11 players sent out in the Athletics' latest round of roster cuts. The 31-year-old left-hander spent most of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level but made three appearances in the majors with the Athletics, giving up two earned runs on five hits and one walk over 3.1 innings.

Matt Krook
Sacramento Athletics
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