Matt Krook News: Falls short in bid for roster
The Athletics reassigned Krook to minor-league camp Sunday.
Krook was one of 11 players sent out in the Athletics' latest round of roster cuts. The 31-year-old left-hander spent most of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level but made three appearances in the majors with the Athletics, giving up two earned runs on five hits and one walk over 3.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Krook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Krook See More