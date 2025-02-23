Matt Manning News: Struggles in spring debut

Manning allowed three runs on three hits and four walks across 1.1 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Manning followed starter Kenta Maeda, who tossed two scoreless innings, with a rough relief appearance to begin his spring schedule. Of particular concern is the four walks, as the righty struggled with command last season in the majors, posting a career-worst 3.9 BB/9 across 27.2 regular-season innings. The 27-year-old is vying for a roster spot during spring training, but continued struggles could relegate Manning to Triple-A Toledo, which is where he spent most of 2024.