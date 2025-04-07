Matt McLain Injury: Available off bench Monday

McClain (hamstring) is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday but is available off the bench, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McClain will be out of the Reds' starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game due to left hamstring soreness, but he could be used as a pinch hitter in Monday's contest. Gavin Lux will start at second base and bat out of the cleanup spot against Giants right-hander Logan Webb.