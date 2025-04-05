Matt McLain Injury: May be out Sunday

McLain (hamstring) may be held out of the Reds' lineup Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

McLain doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious issue, though he was out of the lineup both Friday and Saturday after being a late scratch. Manager Terry Francona said the Reds will take a cautious approach as they don't want to force him into the lineup when he isn't at full strength, though he didn't go as far as to rule McLain out for Sunday's matchup against the Brewers.