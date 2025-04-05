Fantasy Baseball
Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain Injury: No longer starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

McLain was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Milwaukee due to a tight left hamstring.

McLain was also a late scratch due to the hamstring issue Friday, though he was able to appear as a pinch hitter late in the contest. He was originally slated to return to the lineup Saturday but was subsequently removed. McLain had been penciled in at DH before being scratched, and that role will now be assumed by TJ Friedl, while Blake Dunn will move into the lineup in center field.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
