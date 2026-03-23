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Matt McLain Injury: Overcoming illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

McLain will not play in Monday's exhibition game versus the Brewers due to illness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain caught a flu bug that made its way around the Reds' clubhouse, but the team anticipates the second baseman playing in Tuesday's exhibition finale. The 26-year-old is slated to open the 2026 campaign as the Reds' two-hole hitter.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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