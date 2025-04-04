Matt McLain Injury: Scratched from lineup
McLain was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Brewers due to left hamstring tightness.
The Reds haven't offered any information regarding the severity of McLain's injury, though it's apparently enough to keep him out of Friday's contest. He can be viewed as day-to-day for now; meanwhile, his absence will open a spot in the lineup for Spencer Steer to serve as the DH and bat second.
