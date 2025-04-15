Matt McLain News: Back from injured list

The Reds reinstated McLain (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since April 4 due to the hamstring strain, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after a brief stay on the injured list. Prior to the injury, McLain had yet to find much consistency with a .214 average through 31 plate appearances, though he flashed his power with three home runs.