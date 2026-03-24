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Matt McLain News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

McLain (illness) is starting at second base and batting second in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Brewers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain was unavailable for Monday's exhibition game due to an illness, but he's good to go after taking a day to recover. The second baseman will begin the season batting second for the Reds after posting a .220/.300/.343 slash line with 15 homers and 18 steals in 147 regular-season games last year.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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