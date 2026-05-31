Matt McLain News: Checking out of starting nine
McLain is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
After going 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 5-2 loss, the struggling McLain will head back to the bench for the third time in four games. The Reds will go with Spencer Steer at the keystone over McLain, who appears to be fading into more of a part-time role in the Cincinnati infield.
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