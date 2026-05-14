Matt McLain News: Clouts homer in win

McLain went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 15-1 win over the Nationals.

McLain connected for his fourth home run of the season and has hit safely in seven of the last eight contests, going 9-for-27 with two homers and seven RBI. This production has come from the bottom third of the order, as McLain was dropped from second spot on May 3 with a .195 average.