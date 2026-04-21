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Matt McLain News: Double, stolen base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

McLain went 2-for-6 with an RBI double, stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Rays.

After a big spring training, McLain has scuffled at the plate to begin the 2026 campaign. Tuesday marked his first multi-hit game since April 9, and the second baseman is still looking for his first home run. He's hit safely in three straight games now and has doubled in both contests against the Rays to begin the week. McLain is slashing .198/.330/.256 with five doubles, four RBI, 10 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 15:25 BB:K across 103 trips to the plate. He's remained in the two hole in the Cincinnati lineup despite the early-season struggles.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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