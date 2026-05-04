Matt McLain News: Dropped from starting nine Monday
McLain is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
After being dropped to the ninth spot in the batting order during Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates, McLain will be left out of the lineup entirely as the Reds open a four-game set in Chicago. McLain doesn't yet appear to be at major risk of losing hold of a regular starting role, but he's undoubtedly failed to meet expectations for the Reds and fantasy managers alike early on this season. The 26-year-old has produced a .195/.308/.293 slash line with two home runs, five steals, nine RBI and 13 runs through 34 games.
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