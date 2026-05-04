Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Dropped from starting nine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

McLain is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

After being dropped to the ninth spot in the batting order during Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates, McLain will be left out of the lineup entirely as the Reds open a four-game set in Chicago. McLain doesn't yet appear to be at major risk of losing hold of a regular starting role, but he's undoubtedly failed to meet expectations for the Reds and fantasy managers alike early on this season. The 26-year-old has produced a .195/.308/.293 slash line with two home runs, five steals, nine RBI and 13 runs through 34 games.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago