Matt McLain News: Enters as pinch hitter

McLain entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 with an RBI in a 7-2 win over the Royals.

McLain took a seat on the bench to open the game while Gavin Lux filled in at second base. He eventually pitch hit for Lux against a lefty and contributed a run-scoring groundout in the eighth inning and then finished the game at the keystone. McLain's navigated an early-season slump but entered Tuesday's contest on a four-game hit streak (5-for-17).