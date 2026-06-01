Matt McLain News: Enters for injured teammate

McLain entered Sunday's game as a pinch runner for the injured Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) and finished the game at shortstop. He went 0-for-1 with a run scored.

McLain has experienced a reduction in playing time as the result of a silent bat. He's batting .038 (1-for-26) over his last eight games, and the Reds are using second base to get at-bats for Spencer Steer, who no longer has an everyday home in the outfield. De La Cruz is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. If he needs to miss time, the door to the starting lineup should reopen for McLain.