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Matt McLain News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

McLain is not in the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.

McLain is just 3-for-34 at the dish over his last 11 contests to drop his season batting line to .198/.296/.322. He'll get a day to regroup while Edwin Arroyo handles shortstop for the Reds in Friday's series opener.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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