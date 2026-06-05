Matt McLain News: Exiting starting lineup
McLain is not in the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.
McLain is just 3-for-34 at the dish over his last 11 contests to drop his season batting line to .198/.296/.322. He'll get a day to regroup while Edwin Arroyo handles shortstop for the Reds in Friday's series opener.
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