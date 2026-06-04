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Matt McLain News: Filling in at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 6:07am

McLain started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Kansas City.

McLain has started all three games at shortstop since Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) landed on the injured list. The Reds have slotted McLain in as the No. 9 hitter in all three games, while outfielder JJ Bleday has moved up to the No. 2 spot in the order in place of De La Cruz.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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