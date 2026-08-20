Matt McLain News: Finding power stroke
McLain went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Cardinals.
McLain matched a season high in RBI on Thursday, launching his first grand slam of the year. The infielder is enjoying a strong month in both the power and speed department, banging out four homers and four doubles while swiping four bags in 59 at-bats on the month so far. McLain is looking to close out the campaign on a high note, still slashing just .200/.298/.358 with 12 long balls, 17 doubles, 33 RBI and 15 steals over 385 plate appearances.
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