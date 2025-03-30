Fantasy Baseball
Matt McLain News: Goes deep again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

McLain batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

McLain moved up a spot in the batting order with TJ Friedl getting a day off, against a left-hander. McLain hit the second of back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, when the Reds scored all three of their runs. Other than that, the Cincinnati bats were quiet. The homer was McLain's second in as many days.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
