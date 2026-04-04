Matt McLain News: Halts hitless skid

McLain batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 in Friday's 5-3 win over Texas.

McLain, who moved from second in the order to leadoff with TJ Friedl getting a day off, snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a third-inning single. McLain had a monster spring training (1.540 OPS, seven HR), which carried into the first few games of the regular season, but the second baseman entered Friday's game batting just .190.