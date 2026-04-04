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Matt McLain News: Halts hitless skid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:58am

McLain batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 in Friday's 5-3 win over Texas.

McLain, who moved from second in the order to leadoff with TJ Friedl getting a day off, snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a third-inning single. McLain had a monster spring training (1.540 OPS, seven HR), which carried into the first few games of the regular season, but the second baseman entered Friday's game batting just .190.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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