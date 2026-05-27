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Matt McLain News: Handed night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

McLain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Reds will give Spencer Steer a look at second base while McLain takes a seat after starting in the team's last three games. Though McLain has most commonly been deployed out of the No. 2 spot this season, he's made his last two starts as the Reds' No. 9 hitter while manager Terry Francona has handed the hot-hitting Blake Dunn more opportunities near the top of the lineup. McLain's slide down the batting order coincides with him recording just three hits and striking out 11 times in 34 at-bats over his last eight games.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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