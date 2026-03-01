Matt McLain News: Hits in four straight
McLain batted second and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's spring game against Milwaukee.
McLain has batted second and gathered hits in all four Cactus League appearances, going 6-for-12 with a walk and three RBI. He opened 2025 up in the batting order but struggled for much of the season and eventually was dropped to the bottom third. If he continues to hit like he's shown thus far in spring training, McLain could find himself batting second again with protection from Elly De La Cruz batting third.
