Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

McLain went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

McLain put the Reds on the board with a homer in the third inning and then scored the tying run in the fifth. After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, the 25-year-old looks healthy and could provide plenty of value hitting second in front of Elly De La Cruz.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
