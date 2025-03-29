Matt McLain News: Homers in win

McLain went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

McLain put the Reds on the board with a homer in the third inning and then scored the tying run in the fifth. After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, the 25-year-old looks healthy and could provide plenty of value hitting second in front of Elly De La Cruz.